Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,441. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $110.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.02%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

