Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 226,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 219,598 shares.The stock last traded at $88.15 and had previously closed at $89.08.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.40.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.1796 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
