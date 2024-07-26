Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 226,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 219,598 shares.The stock last traded at $88.15 and had previously closed at $89.08.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.40.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.1796 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QQQE. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

