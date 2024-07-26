Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $26.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $27.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $171.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,479,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 43,679 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 693,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 21.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 364,754 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

