Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 128,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Digihost Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digihost Technology stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Digihost Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Digihost Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Digihost Technology Price Performance

Digihost Technology stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. 27,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. Digihost Technology has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.54.

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Digihost Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digihost Technology will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digihost Technology Company Profile

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

