Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Purchased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 424.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,352 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,035 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 912,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,885. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.3313 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

