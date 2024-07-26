Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) PT Raised to $15.00 at Citigroup

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DESP. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
Despegar.com Stock Performance
Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.23 million. Despegar.com had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Despegar.com
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Despegar.com by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Despegar.com Company Profile
Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.
