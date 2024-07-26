Desjardins Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$59.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$57.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Suncor Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$61.75.
Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.3 %
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.81 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 5.7081192 earnings per share for the current year.
Suncor Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total value of C$5,165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
