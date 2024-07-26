Desjardins Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$59.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$57.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Suncor Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$61.75.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$53.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of C$68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$39.30 and a 1 year high of C$56.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.75.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.81 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 5.7081192 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total value of C$5,165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

