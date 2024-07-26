Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Raised to C$51.00 at Cormark

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.05.

TSE DFY traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$47.72. 16,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,246. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.37. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.09 and a 1-year high of C$48.36. The company has a market cap of C$5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$991.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.6896762 EPS for the current year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

