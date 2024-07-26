Dawn Protocol Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $50,784.62 and $17.99 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Dawn Protocol
Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol
