Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Raymond James

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CWK. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.08.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Cushman & Wakefield

Shares of CWK stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 329.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $188,078,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cushman & Wakefield

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWK. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 352.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.