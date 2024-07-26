Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at Wedbush

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $106.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock’s previous close.

CFR has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFR traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.37. 119,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,960. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $123.17.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.