Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the bank on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to earn $8.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $117.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.73. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $123.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFR. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.