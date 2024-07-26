CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $335.00 at Robert W. Baird

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $422.00 to $396.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $359.16.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $254.15 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.03. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 479.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $4,807,027.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,815,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,815,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

