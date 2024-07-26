Crewe Advisors LLC Takes Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $392,470,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,148,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,913,000 after buying an additional 169,897 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 82,775.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,712,000 after buying an additional 43,043 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,595,000 after buying an additional 42,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $28,241,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW traded up $13.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $967.73. 17,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $674.41 and a 12-month high of $1,034.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $924.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $939.18.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWW. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $959.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on GWW

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.