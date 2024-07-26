Crewe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Sysco by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

SYY stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.04. 373,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,789. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.09.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

