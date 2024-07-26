Crewe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,701. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day moving average of $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

