Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,263,000. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,417 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,716,000 after purchasing an additional 965,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,352,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,568,000 after buying an additional 741,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,355. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $60.50.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.