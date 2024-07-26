Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 397 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKH. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Black Hills by 56.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 77.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Black Hills Stock Up 0.6 %
Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.
Black Hills Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BKH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.
Black Hills Profile
Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.
