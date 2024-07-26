Crewe Advisors LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 821 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in eBay by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in eBay by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,211. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $55.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.