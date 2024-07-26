Crewe Advisors LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $259,967,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,865,000 after purchasing an additional 354,946 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,233,000 after purchasing an additional 277,017 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 377,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 236,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,446. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,735.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.