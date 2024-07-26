Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $87,000 in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cameco by 1.9% in the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 56,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Cameco by 0.6% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,092,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,971,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $18,535,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Cameco by 18.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 564,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,525,000 after buying an additional 86,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $991,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.03. 969,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,304,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 114.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

