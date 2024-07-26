Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $36,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,921,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.72. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $87.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.07.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

