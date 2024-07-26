Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $33,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 80,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,835,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.53 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

