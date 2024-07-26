Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $109,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 420 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,248 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Autodesk Price Performance
NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.23. 1,679,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,228. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.13. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.
View Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,282 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
