Crewe Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 686 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 103,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 23,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.12. 9,046,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,535,967. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $44.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

