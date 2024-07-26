Crewe Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis lifted its position in Aflac by 257.5% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 78,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 56,495 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 8.0% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth about $8,328,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 261,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,536,000 after acquiring an additional 16,675 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AFL

Aflac Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.99. The company had a trading volume of 143,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,475. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day moving average is $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.