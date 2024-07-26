Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 99 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 99 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in Workday by 27.5% in the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,277,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,400,000 after buying an additional 275,883 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 13.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,877,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $6.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,263,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,550. The company has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.01 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.74 and its 200 day moving average is $257.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.