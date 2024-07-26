Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRESY opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.18. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 13.46%.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.3826 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRESY. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

