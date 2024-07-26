CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. 2,365,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.40. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $56.18.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4212 per share. This represents a $5.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.