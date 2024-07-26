CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,378 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,675,000 after buying an additional 993,342 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Shell by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,403,000 after purchasing an additional 885,069 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Shell by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,400,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,132,000 after purchasing an additional 793,136 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $35,420,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,504,920,000 after purchasing an additional 477,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.40. 1,873,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,190,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.43 and a 200-day moving average of $68.49.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

