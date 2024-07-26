CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.1% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 8,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 13.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 72,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $651.20.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $759.63. The stock had a trading volume of 443,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,031. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $663.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $660.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $789.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.89 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

