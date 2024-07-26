CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,192 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.55. 2,058,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,859. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

