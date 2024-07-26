CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,970 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,561,181,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,312,000 after buying an additional 913,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,258,076,000 after buying an additional 672,941 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 11,722.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,957,000 after purchasing an additional 667,034 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 763,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,887,000 after purchasing an additional 469,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:SPG traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $152.16. 424,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,858. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $158.50. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

