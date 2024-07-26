CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 1,091 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,741,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,669 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,435,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Phillips 66 by 962.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,878 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.17. 863,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,441. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.41 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.23.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

