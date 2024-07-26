CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 11,351 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 78.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.19. 2,678,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,561,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.76.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

