Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Short Interest Update

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 770.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Covalon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVALF remained flat at $1.51 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597. Covalon Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04.

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 10.61%.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical products in infection management, advanced wound care, and surgical procedure areas in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform technologies comprise collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; and antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity.

