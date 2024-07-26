Cosmos One Day Trading Volume Reaches $131.41 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.31 billion and approximately $131.41 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.91 or 0.00008995 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00041443 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.