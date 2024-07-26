COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,312,500 shares, an increase of 453.8% from the June 30th total of 2,042,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,189.8 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOF remained flat at $1.13 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

