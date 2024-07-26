COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,312,500 shares, an increase of 453.8% from the June 30th total of 2,042,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,189.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOF remained flat at $1.13 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.89.
