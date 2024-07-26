Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CMT opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Core Molding Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $165.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Molding Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

In related news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $354,638.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $354,638.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $90,120.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,684.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,726 shares of company stock valued at $850,887. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

