Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CLB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.50.

CLB stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.41.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 34,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

