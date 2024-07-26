Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Sold by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC trimmed its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,046 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Conduent by 1,084.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. 200,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,263. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Conduent had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

In other Conduent news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $132,378,195.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

