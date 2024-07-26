Concordium Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $38.27 Million (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 26th. Concordium has a market capitalization of $38.27 million and $650,119.46 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Concordium has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,322,556,699 coins and its circulating supply is 9,708,570,393 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

