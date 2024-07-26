CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

CompX International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CompX International stock opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. CompX International has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.77.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter. CompX International had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. CompX International’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Free Report) by 998.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in CompX International were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

