Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Community Health Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.450–0.300 EPS.

Community Health Systems Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.76. 3,888,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,437. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

