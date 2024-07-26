Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CMA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.95.

Get Comerica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMA

Comerica Stock Up 3.0 %

CMA opened at $52.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Comerica has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.79 million. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Comerica by 0.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comerica by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.