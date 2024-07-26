Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.
Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $76.38. The stock had a trading volume of 962,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,520. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.99. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $87.23.
Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.
Columbia Sportswear Company Profile
Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.
