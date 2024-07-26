Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 952,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,929,000 after acquiring an additional 52,262 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 117,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 41,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.58.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.39. 6,758,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $100.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.72 and its 200-day moving average is $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

