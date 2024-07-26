CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Update

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,900 shares, a growth of 229.9% from the June 30th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNSP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 180,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,574. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $137.50.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($20.50) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 616.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81,094 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.