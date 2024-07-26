CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Update

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,900 shares, a growth of 229.9% from the June 30th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CNSP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 180,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,574. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $137.50.
CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($20.50) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals
About CNS Pharmaceuticals
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CNS Pharmaceuticals
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.