CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.29-$3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.290-3.350 EPS.

CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.96. 1,609,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $64.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

