CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Shares Up 10.7%

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.20 and last traded at $33.20. Approximately 3,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

CK Infrastructure Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41.

CK Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $1.1335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from CK Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.41.

About CK Infrastructure

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

